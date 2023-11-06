Sharp rise in dollar prices grips Baghdad and Erbil amid market closures
2023-11-06 17:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Monday, dollar prices surged significantly in Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of key stock exchanges.
A report from Shafaq News revealed that in Baghdad, the dollar climbed to 166,800 dinars against 100 dollars, a sharp rise from the morning's rate of 164,250 dinars against the same amount. Local exchange shops followed suit, selling prices reaching 167,750 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price settled at 165,750 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the selling price in the city reached 166,250 dinars for 100 dollars, and the purchase price stood at 166,150 dinars.