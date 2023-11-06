2023-11-06 18:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirmed during his meeting on Monday with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, that Iraq can play an important role in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. Khamenei highlighted the need to intensify political pressure on the United States and Israel to stop the ongoing war […]

The post Iran’s Khamenei values Iraq’s support for Gaza appeared first on Iraqi News.