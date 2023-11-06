12 earthquakes hit Iraq in October

2023-11-06 19:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring mentioned in its latest report on Monday that 23 earthquakes, including 12 inside Iraq, had been recorded in October. The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring said that 11 out of the 23 earthquakes took place inside Iran. The earthquakes measured […]

