30% of electrical interconnection between Iraq and GCC completed

2023-11-07 04:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The CEO of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, announced that 30 percent of the GCC-Iraq Electrical Interconnection Project has been completed. Al-Ebrahim, at a celebration of World Quality Week held by the GCCIA in the Saudi city of Dammam, illustrated that the project is scheduled to be completed in 2024, […]

