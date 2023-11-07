KRG commits over $53m Annually for Cancer Treatment

2023-11-07 04:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated more than 70 billion Iraqi Dinars [$53 million] annually for the procurement of cancer medications, equipment, and medical supplies. Speaking at the laying of the foundation stone for the LINAC Radiotherapy Radiation Cancer Treatment Centre in Duhok, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also appealed to […]

