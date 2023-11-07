Gas Pipeline to Kirkuk Power Station Completed

2023-11-07 04:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Pipeline Company has successfully completed a project to extend a dry gas pipeline (16 inches in diameter) that supplies the Kirkuk Gas Power Station from the Khor Mor fields. The pipeline, with a length of 1,050 meters, was constructed in two phases and is expected to transport an additional 100 […]

