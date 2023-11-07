Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans with TotalEnergies

Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans with TotalEnergies

Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans with TotalEnergies
Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans with TotalEnergies
2023-11-07 04:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a meeting of the Joint Management Committee, Iraq's Oil Ministry discussed the development plan for fields and projects contracted with the French company TotalEnergies. The Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs affirmed the ministry's commitment to implementing strategic projects with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy. According to a statement from the Ministry, the four […]

The post Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans with TotalEnergies first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links