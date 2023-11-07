Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans with TotalEnergies

2023-11-07 04:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a meeting of the Joint Management Committee, Iraq's Oil Ministry discussed the development plan for fields and projects contracted with the French company TotalEnergies. The Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs affirmed the ministry's commitment to implementing strategic projects with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy. According to a statement from the Ministry, the four […]

