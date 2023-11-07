Iraq News Now

Iraq's Air Force Club beats Al-Ittihad in Iraq on Karim Benzema's AFC Champions League debut

Iraq’s Air Force Club beats Al-Ittihad in Iraq on Karim Benzema’s AFC Champions League debut
2023-11-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In the AFC Champions League on Monday, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) in Iraq defeated the Saudi Arabian champions 2-0. It is the first time Al-Ittihad has dropped two straight games since acquiring Karim Benzema. Benzema, the captain, played the entire ninety minutes on Monday at Erbil’s 25,000-seat Franso Hariri Stadium. N’Golo […]

