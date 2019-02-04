Yezidi community receives body of leader with heavy heart

2019/02/04 | 23:00
The body of deceased Yezidi spiritual spiritual leader Mir Tahsin Beg landed at Erbil International Airport on Monday.It was received by community elders and the event was attended by KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, other governmental authorities, foreign diplomats, and others. He will be buried near the Yezidi holy temple in Shekhan, Duhok this week.He died of illness at the age of 85 in a German hospital last week.Mir Tahsin's loss was described has been described as huge to Yezidis, Iraq, and Kurdistan, as the fragmented minority group looks to a brighter future post-ISIS.
Photos by Mohammed Shwani
Photos by Mohammed Shwani