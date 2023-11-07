Iraqi-American Huda Kattan’s brand Huda Beauty donates $1 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza

2023-11-07 10:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Huda Kattan, the Iraqi-American entrepreneur and founder of the globally renowned cosmetics brand Huda Beauty, has demonstrated her commitment to humanitarian causes by making a significant donation of one million US dollars in aid to Gaza. Huda Beauty, with an impressive Instagram following of 53.8 million and counting, provides her with the […]

