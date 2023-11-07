Iraq's robust oil exports to U.S. surge in 2023

2023-11-07 12:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed today, Tuesday, that Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached approximately 84 million barrels during the first eight months of 2023.

According to the data, Iraq's exports of crude oil and its products to the U.S. from January to August 2023 amounted to 84.049 million barrels, reflecting a 13.51% increase compared to the same period in 2022 when exports to the U.S. totaled 74.564 million barrels. This also represents a significant 128% rise from the corresponding period in 2021, when exports to the U.S. were 38.447 million barrels.

The data further revealed that the highest monthly oil export rate to the U.S. during these months in 2023 was in February, reaching 12.168 million barrels, while the lowest export rate was in June, totaling 9.330 million barrels. Additionally, the table indicated that the highest export rate for any eight-month period over the past decade occurred in 2018, reaching 104.384 million barrels.

Iraq exports approximately 10% of its oil exports to the U.S., positioning itself among the top ten exporting countries to the U.S., alongside Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.