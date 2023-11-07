CBI resumes sale of gold bars via electronic platform

2023-11-07 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Starting from today, Tuesday, the Central Bank of Iraq has decided to resume the sale of gold bars and ingots through an "exclusive electronic platform."

In an official statement, the Central Bank of Iraq confirmed that both government and private banks can now apply to purchase gold bars and ingots through a dedicated electronic platform. The sale process will adhere to guidelines and regulations issued by the Central Bank of Iraq.