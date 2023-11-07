Baghdad moves Iranian opposition militants far from Iraq-Iran border

2023-11-07 16:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, confirmed that Baghdad moved all Iranian opposition militants from their positions to areas far from the border. Al-Araji explained that the Iraqi border guard forces and the Peshmerga forces took control of the positions of Iranian opposition militants, according to a statement released by the […]

