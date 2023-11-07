Iraq, Turkmenistan hold talks to finalize major gas deal
2023-11-07 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, along with a delegation of energy officials, held talks with senior Turkmen officials on the final arrangements of an anticipated gas deal during a visit to Aahgabat earlier today, Tuesday.
The Iraqi delegation, led by Minister Fadel met with Turkmenistan's energy officials, led by the State Minister for Gas Affairs, Maksat Babayev. The visit was a first by an Iraqi government official to Turkmenistan.
The meeting, according to an official statement by the Iraqi ministry of electricity, was scheduled to finalize the agreement for the supply of Turkmen gas to Iraq.
Minister Fadel reiterated the Iraqi government's commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with Turkmenistan across various sectors, expressing optimism about signing the gas supply agreement in the near future.
Fadel emphasized the importance of the agreement in securing essential and diversified fuel sources while ensuring the sustainability of electricity current in Iraq.
According to the statement, as per the draft agreement between the two nations, Turkmen gas will be supplied to Iraq through the Iranian pipeline network, which is interconnected with Iraq's pipeline infrastructure. This gas will be directed to power stations located in central and southern Iraq, bolstering the country's energy sector.