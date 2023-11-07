Iraq News Now

38 attacks target US forces in Iraq, Syria in less than one month

2023-11-07 18:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iranian-backed militias have targeted American soldiers in Iraq and Syria with drones or rockets at least 38 times in less than a month, with six of the incidents occurring in the last two days. Most of these strikes were thwarted by the US military or were unable to accomplish their objectives, leaving […]

