Iraq, France discuss developments in Gaza

2023-11-07 21:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, discussed on Monday the developments in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis. The two sides reviewed the bilateral ties, ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, and the importance of proceeding with the strategic […]

