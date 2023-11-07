Iraq donates 10 million liters of fuel to Gaza hospitals

2023-11-07 22:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government announced on Tuesday that it decided to supply hospitals in the Gaza Strip with gasoline fuel, in solidarity with the Palestinians besieged in the enclave, who are living in critical conditions because of the ongoing Israeli bombing. The decision was made to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people […]

