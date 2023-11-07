Saudi Arabia’s Northern Region Cement to develop $139m cement plant in Iraq

2023-11-07 23:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Northern Region Cement Co. of Saudi Arabia inked an agreement with Germany’s KHD Humboldt Wedag on November 4 to develop a production facility in Iraq. A yearly cement production rate of 1.32 million tons is anticipated for the cement plant. The 16-month deal is for $139 million (SAR 521.2 million), per a Tadawul release […]

