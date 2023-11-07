2023-11-07 23:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, recently installed a thorough traffic monitoring system in an attempt to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws. This system uses radars and traffic signal cameras that are placed strategically across the city to record incidents of drivers failing to use seatbelts, speeding, and running red lights. This […]

The post Baghdad deploys speed cameras to monitor traffic violations appeared first on Iraqi News.