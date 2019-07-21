Bomb kills civilians, wounds two children in Diyala

2019/07/21 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A bomb attack in Diyala province on Sunday killed an Iraqi man and wounded two of his sons.A security source told the press that a roadside bomb went off in a village on the outskirts of Jalawla, northeast of Diyala.The victims were rushed into the nearest hospital, but the father could not survive his wounds.According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over five million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance.
