Iraq to get New $139m Cement Production Line

2023-11-08 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Saudi company Northern Region Cement has signed a contract with Germany's KHD to build a cement production line in Iraq. According to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the new plant will have an annual capacity of 1.32 million tons of cement, and the project should be completed within 16 […]

