Central Bank of Iraq Resumes Sale of Gold

2023-11-08 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has decided to resume the sale of gold ingots and coins starting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, using an electronic platform. The bank has confirmed that both government and private banks can apply to purchase gold ingots and coins through a dedicated online platform, emphasizing that […]

