Flood Compensation Allocated to Iraqi Provinces

2023-11-08 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Finance has initiated the payment of compensation totalling over 175 billion dinars to the Ministry of Agriculture for damages caused by floods and rains in the following provinces: Basra: 32.69 billion dinars Maysan: 7.91 billion dinars Wasit: 12.41 dinars Muthanna: 122.87 dinars The disbursement is based on Cabinet Decision […]

