Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets
2023-11-08 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, dollar prices declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
Shafaq News correspondent said that at the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar was trading at 163,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars. This decreased from the previous day when prices were 166,000 dinars for 100 dollars.
In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops reflected the drop in prices, with the selling price reaching 164,250 Iraqi dinars and the purchasing price at 162,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the selling price stood at 162,400 dinars against the dollar, while the purchasing price was 162,300 dinars for 100 dollars.