Basra crude prices drop amid global oil price decline

2023-11-08 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra Crude prices declined on Wednesday, mirroring the global trend of falling oil prices. 

Basra Heavy crude prices dropped by $0.62, reaching $82.69, while Basra Intermediate crude prices also fell by $0.62, settling at $85.44.

The decrease in oil prices on the global market marked their lowest levels in over three months. This drop followed data indicating a significant rise in US crude supplies. Additionally, conflicting economic data from China raised concerns about global demand for crude, contributing to the downward pressure on oil prices.

