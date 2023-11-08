Basra crude prices drop amid global oil price decline
2023-11-08 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Basra Crude prices declined on Wednesday, mirroring the global trend of falling oil prices.
Basra Heavy crude prices dropped by $0.62, reaching $82.69, while Basra Intermediate crude prices also fell by $0.62, settling at $85.44.
The decrease in oil prices on the global market marked their lowest levels in over three months. This drop followed data indicating a significant rise in US crude supplies. Additionally, conflicting economic data from China raised concerns about global demand for crude, contributing to the downward pressure on oil prices.