Iran's first president says Khomeini betrayed 1979 revolution
2019/02/04 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini betrayed the principles of the

Iranian revolution after sweeping to power in 1979, his first president told

Reuters, leaving a “very bitter” taste among some of those who had returned

with him to Tehran in triumph.Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, a sworn opponent of Tehran’s clerical

rulers ever since being driven from office and fleeing abroad in 1981, recalled

how 40 years ago in Paris, he had been convinced that the religious leader’s revolution

would pave the way for democracy and human rights after the rule of the Shah.“When we were in France everything we said to him he

embraced and then announced it like Quranic verses without any hesitation,”

Bani-Sadr, now 85, said in an interview at his home in Versailles, outside

Paris, where he has lived since 1981.“We were sure that a religious leader was committing himself

and that all these principles would happen for the first time in our history,”

he said.Khomeini fled Iran in the mid-1960s, fearing a crackdown on

his teachings by the Shah, eventually settling in a modest house in a village

outside Paris from where he fomented unrest in Iran and nurtured the future

Islamist revolution.Bani-Sadr, son of a senior Shiite Muslim cleric and a former

student of economics in Paris, had close family ties with Khomeini and helped

him move to France after periods in Turkey and Iraq, becoming one of his

closest aides.“France was the crossroads of ideas and information, which

is why he picked it after Kuwait refused to take him,” Bani-Sadr said. “When he

was in France he was on the side of freedom. He was scared that the movement

wouldn’t reach its conclusion and he’d be forced to stay there.”MULLAHSFor Western observers, at least, Khomenei appeared to

endorse a more modern interpretation of Islam in which religion and politics

were kept separate and Iran would move away from the Shah’s dictatorship,

Bani-Sadr said.“It was when he came down the steps from the plane in Iran

where he changed... The mullahs got a hold of him and gave him a new destiny,

which is the dictatorship we see today,” he said.Bani-Sadr was elected president on Feb. 5, 1980, in a

popular vote, but under the new Iranian constitution, Khomenei wielded the real

power – a situation that has continued since his death in 1989 under his

successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Bani-Sadr recounted how he went to see Khomenei, now known

as the Supreme Leader, in the city of Qom a few months after their return to

bemoan pressure from religious authorities to force women to wear the veil. He

said this went against promises he made in Paris that women should have a right

to choose.“(Khomeini) told me he had said things in France that were

convenient, but that he was not locked into everything he had said there and

that if he felt it necessary to say the opposite he would,” Bani-Sadr said.“For me it was a very, very bitter moment.”Despite such disappointment and his long exile, Bani-Sadr

said he did not regret having been part of the revolution.



