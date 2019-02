Iran's first president says Khomeini betrayed 1979 revolution

2019/02/04 | 23:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini betrayed the principles of theIranian revolution after sweeping to power in 1979, his first president toldReuters, leaving a “very bitter” taste among some of those who had returnedwith him to Tehran in triumph.Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, a sworn opponent of Tehran’s clericalrulers ever since being driven from office and fleeing abroad in 1981, recalledhow 40 years ago in Paris, he had been convinced that the religious leader’s revolutionwould pave the way for democracy and human rights after the rule of the Shah.“When we were in France everything we said to him heembraced and then announced it like Quranic verses without any hesitation,”Bani-Sadr, now 85, said in an interview at his home in Versailles, outsideParis, where he has lived since 1981.“We were sure that a religious leader was committing himselfand that all these principles would happen for the first time in our history,”he said.Khomeini fled Iran in the mid-1960s, fearing a crackdown onhis teachings by the Shah, eventually settling in a modest house in a villageoutside Paris from where he fomented unrest in Iran and nurtured the futureIslamist revolution.Bani-Sadr, son of a senior Shiite Muslim cleric and a formerstudent of economics in Paris, had close family ties with Khomeini and helpedhim move to France after periods in Turkey and Iraq, becoming one of hisclosest aides.“France was the crossroads of ideas and information, whichis why he picked it after Kuwait refused to take him,” Bani-Sadr said. “When hewas in France he was on the side of freedom. He was scared that the movementwouldn’t reach its conclusion and he’d be forced to stay there.”MULLAHSFor Western observers, at least, Khomenei appeared toendorse a more modern interpretation of Islam in which religion and politicswere kept separate and Iran would move away from the Shah’s dictatorship,Bani-Sadr said.“It was when he came down the steps from the plane in Iranwhere he changed... The mullahs got a hold of him and gave him a new destiny,which is the dictatorship we see today,” he said.Bani-Sadr was elected president on Feb. 5, 1980, in apopular vote, but under the new Iranian constitution, Khomenei wielded the realpower – a situation that has continued since his death in 1989 under hissuccessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Bani-Sadr recounted how he went to see Khomenei, now knownas the Supreme Leader, in the city of Qom a few months after their return tobemoan pressure from religious authorities to force women to wear the veil. Hesaid this went against promises he made in Paris that women should have a rightto choose.“(Khomeini) told me he had said things in France that wereconvenient, but that he was not locked into everything he had said there andthat if he felt it necessary to say the opposite he would,” Bani-Sadr said.“For me it was a very, very bitter moment.”Despite such disappointment and his long exile, Bani-Sadrsaid he did not regret having been part of the revolution.