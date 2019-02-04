Iran's first president says Khomeini betrayed 1979 revolution

2019/02/04 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini betrayed the principles of the
Iranian revolution after sweeping to power in 1979, his first president told
Reuters, leaving a “very bitter” taste among some of those who had returned
with him to Tehran in triumph.Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, a sworn opponent of Tehran’s clerical
rulers ever since being driven from office and fleeing abroad in 1981, recalled
how 40 years ago in Paris, he had been convinced that the religious leader’s revolution
would pave the way for democracy and human rights after the rule of the Shah.“When we were in France everything we said to him he
embraced and then announced it like Quranic verses without any hesitation,”
Bani-Sadr, now 85, said in an interview at his home in Versailles, outside
Paris, where he has lived since 1981.“We were sure that a religious leader was committing himself
and that all these principles would happen for the first time in our history,”
he said.Khomeini fled Iran in the mid-1960s, fearing a crackdown on
his teachings by the Shah, eventually settling in a modest house in a village
outside Paris from where he fomented unrest in Iran and nurtured the future
Islamist revolution.Bani-Sadr, son of a senior Shiite Muslim cleric and a former
student of economics in Paris, had close family ties with Khomeini and helped
him move to France after periods in Turkey and Iraq, becoming one of his
closest aides.“France was the crossroads of ideas and information, which
is why he picked it after Kuwait refused to take him,” Bani-Sadr said. “When he
was in France he was on the side of freedom. He was scared that the movement
wouldn’t reach its conclusion and he’d be forced to stay there.”MULLAHSFor Western observers, at least, Khomenei appeared to
endorse a more modern interpretation of Islam in which religion and politics
were kept separate and Iran would move away from the Shah’s dictatorship,
Bani-Sadr said.“It was when he came down the steps from the plane in Iran
where he changed... The mullahs got a hold of him and gave him a new destiny,
which is the dictatorship we see today,” he said.Bani-Sadr was elected president on Feb. 5, 1980, in a
popular vote, but under the new Iranian constitution, Khomenei wielded the real
power – a situation that has continued since his death in 1989 under his
successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Bani-Sadr recounted how he went to see Khomenei, now known
as the Supreme Leader, in the city of Qom a few months after their return to
bemoan pressure from religious authorities to force women to wear the veil. He
said this went against promises he made in Paris that women should have a right
to choose.“(Khomeini) told me he had said things in France that were
convenient, but that he was not locked into everything he had said there and
that if he felt it necessary to say the opposite he would,” Bani-Sadr said.“For me it was a very, very bitter moment.”Despite such disappointment and his long exile, Bani-Sadr
said he did not regret having been part of the revolution.
