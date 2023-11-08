KRG urges Federal Government for public sector salaries and budget allocation

2023-11-08 13:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government called upon the federal government to fund the salaries of public sector employees for the last three months of the year 2023.

Omed Sabah, the Head of the Council of Ministers' Office in the region, addressed the issue of salaries and budget during a press conference held in Baghdad today. He mentioned that the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, sent two official letters to the federal government. In the first letter, he requested funding for the remaining three months' salaries of the current year to ensure timely distribution and safeguard the rights of the employees. Sabah expressed hope that a decision regarding this matter would be issued by the Council of Ministers in the upcoming sessions.

Regarding the budget and the region's share of it, Sabah stated that they had sent a letter to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani nearly 15 days ago. In the letter, they conveyed their opinion on how to amend the budget law, isolate salaries from other provisions, and address the issues related to oil and gas.