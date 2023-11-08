MP urges to halt oil supplies to Jordan

2023-11-08 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Zainab Al-Mousawi, a member of the parliamentary Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee, declared on Wednesday that Jordan's stance towards Iraq, particularly regarding the official Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), remains consistently hostile.

In a statement, Al-Mousawi called on the Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to cease supplying crude oil for free and to cut off oil shipments to Jordan. She argued that Jordan does not deserve any support or assistance from Iraq, especially considering the severe accusations and harsh criticism Iraq faces from Jordan, including attacks on Iraqi state institutions and the PMF.

Al-Mousawi emphasized that her demand represents a "broad popular call," noting that Iraq continues to supply oil to Jordan almost free of charge, supporting their government with Iraqi funds without justifiable cause.

She further elaborated that the Iraqi oil supplied via trucks amounts to 10,000 barrels per day, constituting 7% of Jordan's energy needs, with prices lower by $16 per barrel compared to the global market rate.

Al-Mousawi pointed out that Jordan consistently displays enmity and gloating towards any tragedy or hardship that befalls the Iraqi people, showing no hesitation in ridiculing any problem or crisis.

On social media, activists shared videos featuring Jordanian citizens criticizing the protesters gathered at the Iraq-Jordan border in support of Gaza. These citizens also attacked the Popular Mobilization Forces and threatened to engage in combat.

In the latest official report, the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) stated that the average selling price of exported crude oil to Jordan reached $75.5 per barrel in the last month.