KRG criticizes drone attacks on International Coalition bases

2023-11-08 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government's Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, criticized the ongoing drone attacks launched by armed factions on military bases occupied by the US-led international coalition forces fighting against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, stating that these attacks negatively impact anti-terrorism efforts. He made these remarks during a conference held at the "Chatham House" institute in London, UK.

Ahmed highlighted their recent involvement in stabilizing security in Iraq, expressing concern about the routine drone attacks, particularly targeting the Kurdistan Region. He stated that these attacks have become a common occurrence and pose a significant threat to the region.

The Interior Minister emphasized that such attacks undermine the ongoing war against ISIS, especially as they endanger displaced families. Additionally, he pointed out that the issues faced by the Yazidi community remain unresolved, despite the agreement on Sinjar signed three years ago. He noted that militias and armed members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) continue to occupy territories in the Sinjar district, and no administration has been appointed for the district yet.