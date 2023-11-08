Preparations for KRI elections discussed in meeting with IHEC

2023-11-08 16:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Federal Electoral Commission revealed details of a meeting held on Wednesday with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government, including the President of the Commissioners' Council in Baghdad. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss preparations for the parliamentary elections in the region scheduled for February 25, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the President and members of the Commissioners' Council, along with the head of the electoral department, welcomed a delegation from the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government to discuss the preparations made by the Electoral Commission. The agenda for the meeting had been approved by the Commissioners' Council the previous Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Commission's spokesperson, Jumana Al-Ghalai, informed Shafaq News Agency that "the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation expressed full readiness to support and assist the Commission in conducting the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region on February 25, 2024, following international standards."

Al-Ghalai added that "the meeting was crucial," and the delegation was briefed on the preparations made by the Commission, which included updating and registering voter cards. The Commissioners' Council approved the counting and sorting procedures, the election campaign system, as well as the representatives of political parties and observers.

The spokesperson also noted that "the number of eligible voters in the Kurdistan Region is approximately 3 million, all of whom are entitled to participate in the upcoming elections."

Earlier in the day, Omed Sabah, the Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Regional Government, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, for securing the necessary requirements for conducting the parliamentary elections in the region, which are scheduled for February 25, 2024. He also thanked the Regional President, Nechirvan Barzani, for his role in this matter.