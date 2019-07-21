Home › INA › Committee to investigate the PMF: the explosion of the camp martyrs was not a military target as a result of a plane or a guided missile

Committee to investigate the PMF: the explosion of the camp martyrs was not a military target as a result of a plane or a guided missile

2019/07/21 | 18:25



Baghdad - INA







The Central Commission of Inquiry, sent by the popular mobilization forces , announced on Sunday the results of the investigation into the bombing of the Martyrs' Camp of the Commission, which is located near the city of Amerly.







The report of the specialized committee that the investigations conducted have proved that the explosion was not a military target as a result of a plane or a guided wave, but was a fire of solid fuel due to internal defect.







The report said that the incident did not result in the death of the ranks of the popular mobilization forces.







the popular mobilization forces Assembly sent an investigative committee composed of the directorates of security, intelligence, missiles, field engineering and experts with explosives and aircraft to the Martyrs' Camp to investigate the incident.



















