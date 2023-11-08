Washington commends Iraq’s efforts to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

2023-11-08 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, commended the efforts of the Iraqi government to send the third shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza. “I commend the Iraqi government for sending a third shipment containing 11 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Romanowski said via X, formerly Twitter. “Our efforts are critical […]

