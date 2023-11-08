459 displaced Iraqis return to Anbar governorate

2023-11-08 20:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Jabro, announced on Wednesday that 459 displaced Iraqis returned to their original areas of residence in Anbar governorate in western Iraq. The step took place in coordination with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where financial grants were distributed to each family, according to […]

