Parliament Speaker discusses Gaza war with Russia, Australia, Britain

2023-11-08 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, discussed on Wednesday ending the war in the Gaza Strip with the ambassadors of Russia, Australia, and Britain. Al-Halbousi held separate meetings on Wednesday with the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, the Australian Ambassador to Iraq, Paula Ganly, and the British Ambassador to […]

