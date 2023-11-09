Iraqi PM confirms Iraq’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue

2023-11-09 00:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday Iraq’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue during a phone call with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau. The two sides talked about the bilateral relations between the two countries, the developments of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, and the worsening […]

