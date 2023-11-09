Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basra crudes drop despite global oil price rise

Basra crudes drop despite global oil price rise

Basra crudes drop despite global oil price rise
Basra crudes drop despite global oil price rise
2023-11-09 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Despite a global rise in oil prices, Basra heavy and intermediate crude oil prices dropped on Thursday. Basra heavy crude prices decreased by $2.52, reaching $80.17, while Basra intermediate crude prices also fell by $2.52, reaching $82.92.

This decline occurred even as global oil prices experienced an overall uptick alongside broader financial markets. This increase followed a previous drop of nearly 7% over the past two sessions, reflecting signs of deteriorating demand forecasts.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links