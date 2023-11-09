CBI reveals inflation trends in the region

2023-11-09 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq has disclosed the inflation trends in Iraq and the region, confirming a decrease in inflation rates for this year compared to the previous year.

The Central Statistical and Research Department of the Iraqi Central Bank stated that the inflation rate decreased from (4.4%) in August 2022 to (3.7%) in August 2023. This indicates that the inflation rates are within acceptable limits compared to some countries in the region, such as Iran (46.0%), Turkey (57.0%), the United Arab Emirates (3.4%), and Saudi Arabia (2.4%).