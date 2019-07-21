Ashti Hawrami named as Iraqi Kurdistan assistant PM for energy affairs

2019/07/21 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdistan oil minister Ashti Hawrami, 2015. Photo: World economic forum/flickr
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Despite of his involvement in the illegal oil deals and activities the former Iraqi Kurdistan Minister of Natural Resources (MNR) Ashti Hawrami has been formally named as assistant prime minister for energy affairs.
Hawrami, will take up an advisory role of Assistant Prime Minister for Energy Affairs in Prime Minister Masrour Barazani’s newly-formed cabinet, Kurdish lawmakers said on Sunday.
“Hawrami has been appointed as an assistant to Prime Minister Masrour for energy affairs. He will help run the energy portfolio until a new minister is appointed,” said regional Kurdish lawmaker Sirwan Baban.
When Hawrami was not named to his old post, which he had held continuously since 2006, there was speculation that new Prime Minister Masrour Barzani was looking to impose a new order on Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil and gas sector.
In a decree dated July 15 that was signed by Masrour Barzani, Ashti Hawrami, will serve as the top official for energy affairs, endowing him with a number of critical tasks.
It is not currently clear whether the powers handed to Hawrami as an assistant to PM Masrour Barzani, making him the government’s top energy official, will result in the scrapping of the ministry of natural resources.
Hawrami, whose real name is Abdullah Abdulrahman Abdullah, was instrumental in structuring many of the Kurdistan’s oil and gas contracts with foreign companies, which have been criticized for their lack of transparency and for enabling corruption.
The oil and gas sector is critical to the economic health of Iraqi Kurdistan, given that revenue from the industry makes up the bulk of government’s income.
Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.
In 2009 Hawrami was accused of buying stocks worth $35 million in DNO International ASA. In 2015 United Arab Emirates’ Dana Gas wins $1.98 bln Iraqi Kurdistan judgement.
In 2016 Kurdish authorities reportedly have seized some $250 million belonging to an oil “businesswoman” and wife of Ashti Hawrami.
Former Finance and Economy Minister Rebaz Hamlan has been appointed as a financial affairs assistant to the prime minister and has reportedly been given high-profile responsibilities.
A former Gorran Movement member who resigned the whip during the independence referendum campaign, Hamlan was replaced by Awat Janab Nuri Salih of the Gorran (Change) Movement.
