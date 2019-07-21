Home › INA › Minister of Youth: Re-work in the Arena hall which can accommodate 7 thousand spectators and opening in 2020

Minister of Youth: Re-work in the Arena hall which can accommodate 7 thousand spectators and opening in 2020

2019/07/21 | 20:45



Baghdad - INA







Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Riyad al-Obeidi said on Sunday that the ministry will receive the closed hall, which can accommodate 7,000 spectators to be ready to host the ceremony of choosing the capital of the Arab youth 2020.







The current year is the opening year of Al-Habibiya and Al-Zawra, as well as the completion of the Tajiyat stadium,







He added that the restoration of the project closed hall capacity of 7 thousand spectators will be a door to the addition of continental and international championships, being in conformity with the specifications adopted in major foreign tournaments.



















