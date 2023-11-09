Oil Output Increases at DNOs Kurdistan Fields

2023-11-09 16:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. DNO has confirmed that production continues to increase at its fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, with output so far in the fourth quarter averaging double the level of the third quarter. However, the company added that APIKUR members will "not be in a position to produce oil for pipeline exports until it is […]

