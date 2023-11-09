Oil Production Restarts at Atrush

2023-11-09 16:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Canadian oil development and exploration company ShaMaran Petroleum has announced that it restarted operations at its Atrush field in Iraqi Kurdistan this week, selling oil to a local refinery via pipeline. In its statement for the nine months nine months ended 30th September, the company said it remains focused on cost control […]

