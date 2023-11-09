2023-11-09 16:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has said it is rolling out its "One Window" e-government system across all government institutions in the near future. Statement from KRG: The "One-Window" system revolutionises administrative processes for citizens in the Kurdistan Region, making it easier to handle official documents at government offices. This system, currently […]

