Municipality of Baghdad: The opening of the park officially July 14

2019/07/21 | 20:45



Baghdad - INA







Baghdad Municipality announced on Sunday the opening of the 14th of July Park officially on Monday, one of the oldest parks in the capital after being fully developed.







The Municipality of Kadhimiya, in partnership with the Central Bank and the Association of Iraqi Banks, completed the rehabilitation and development of the park on July 14 with an area of ​​20 acres and will open on Monday in front of the citizens in an official ceremony in the presence of the Mayor of Baghdad and the Association of Banks and a crowd of dignitaries Kadhimiya area.







He added that the rehabilitation and development work included the parking lot, gate and the outer fence and the main street covered basalt stone and rehabilitation of the internal corridors and the installation of a modern lighting system and the work of terraces and places of shaded break and maintenance of the monument.







He added that "the development work included the development of a special playground for children to teach them traffic signals and traffic rules.























