Two drone attacks target US forces in northern Iraq

2023-11-09 16:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two drone attacks targeted US and coalition forces on Wednesday at Al-Harir Air Base in Erbil governorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The first attack took place at 23:00 local time on Wednesday, followed by the second attack at 00:40 on Thursday, according to Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service. The counter-terrorism service […]

