Iraq’s Central Bank announces a decline in the inflation rate in 2023

2023-11-09 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Thursday that inflation rates in Iraq declined to 3.7 percent in 2023. The CBI mentioned in a statement that the inflation rate declined from 4.4 percent in August 2022 to 3.7 percent in August 2023, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. The CBI explained […]

