Four PKK-loyal candidates run for local election in Sinjar: official
2023-11-09 19:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The campaign for the Iraqi provincial council election is proceeding smoothly in Sinjar, with no major incidents reported, the head of the Sunouni sub-district, Khadida Jowqi, said on Thursday.
Jowqi told Shafaq News that the campaign, which began last week, is in full swing, with candidates holding rallies and distributing campaign materials throughout the district.
He confirmed that four candidates from the Sinjar Protection Units, a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), will be running for the provincial council election as part of the Sinjar Democratic Freedom Party list.
Jowqi said that there are more than 30 candidates from Sinjar running for the provincial council, in addition to one quota seat that is being contested by four parties: the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Sinjar Democratic Freedom Party, and independents.