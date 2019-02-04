Central African Republic: Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – February 2019

2019/02/04 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict
Country: Central African Republic, Iraq
This month’s update highlights children and armed conflict concerns and provides recommendations for the protection of children in the situations of the Central African Republic (CAR) and Iraq. It also provides an update on the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict conclusion negotiations on Myanmar and Syria.
