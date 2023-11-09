Iraq signs cooperation agreement with ICAO

2023-11-09 20:15:17 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sponsored on Thursday a ceremony to sign a cooperation agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Al-Sudani sponsored a cooperation agreement between the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and the ICAO to increase the capacities of the Iraqi authority, according to a statement released […]

