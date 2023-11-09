American Patrol targeted by explosive device in Northern Iraq
2023-11-09 20:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ A security source revealed on Thursday that an American patrol, accompanied by a unit from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, was targeted in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.
The source told Shafaq News Agency about the incident near the Mosul Dam.
Details surrounding the attack remain limited, and the extent of damage sustained by the patrol has yet to be clarified.
Hours ago, a powerful explosion reverberated inside Harir Air Base in Erbil Governorate of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
Eyewitnesses told our Agency that a fire broke out at the base in the explosion's aftermath, heightening concerns about the incident's severity and potential impact.
This explosion follows an earlier attack on the Ain al-Assad base, where a drone was reportedly shot down.
These attacks come in the wake of escalating tensions following the events of October 7 in Palestine.
The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," an armed Shia faction with allegiance to Iran, has heightened its targeting on military bases housing international coalition forces against ISIS, primarily led by the United States in Syria and Iraq. But till now, the Resistance did not claim responsibility for today's attacks on US forces.