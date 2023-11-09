Oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan halt exports until payments issue resolved

2023-11-09 23:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Norwegian company DNO said on Thursday that international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region of Iraq will not produce oil for export through a pipeline until the late payments issue, estimated at about one billion dollars, is resolved. The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) mentioned in mid-October […]

